The Syrian government’s arrest of managers at the mobile operator Syriatel will be a “catastrophe” for the Syrian economy, Rami Makhlouf, one of Syria’s most powerful businessmen, said in a video.



Makhlouf, who is President Bashar al-Assad’s cousin, has recently published several videos that have exposed cracks within the ruling Syrian elite.

(With Reuters)

-Developing

Last Update: 09:55 KSA 12:55 - GMT 09:55