Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says Iran top financial, armed supporter of resistance

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, has saluted the Islamic Republic of Iran for being its top financial and military supporter, urging for an overall strategy to face Israel who “threatens our cause and our Jerusalem.”

“The essence of this strategy is the resistance project. Complete resistance including the armed military resistance at the top. From here, I salute all the components of the nation that embrace and support the choice of resistance on the ground in Palestine,” Haniyeh said in a video speech which was broadcast on Wednesday ahead of the International Quds Day, marked on the last Friday of Ramadan by Iran each year.

“I am particularly specifying the Islamic Republic of Iran which has not faltered in supporting and funding the resistance financially, militarily, and technically. This is an example of the Republic’s strategy that was established by Imam Khomeini, may God have mercy on his soul,” Haniyeh added.

Iran’s annual Quds Day rallies were canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Marches on Quds Day traditionally feature demonstrators chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America” and burning the flags of the two countries.

Iran says the day is an occasion to express support for the Palestinian cause.

Al Arabiya English’s Yaghoub Fazeli contributed to this report.

Last Update: 21:54 KSA 00:54 - GMT 21:54