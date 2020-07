At least seven ships have caught fire at the port of Bushehr in southern Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far, the agency said.



There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.



WATCH: 7 ships on fire in #Iran, at Bushehr port. They appear to be fishing vessels. pic.twitter.com/zDDq7hGmoD — AS-Source News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) July 15, 2020



Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 16:34 - GMT 13:34