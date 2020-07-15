Trump joins ‘do not execute’ Twitter campaign against executing protesters in Iran

US President Donald Trump joined on Wednesday a Twitter campaign launched by Iranians to protest against the regime's decision to go forward with the execution of three young men who took part in Iran’s November 2019 protests.
Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done! #StopExecutionsInIran— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020
سه نفر در ایران برای شرکت کردن در تظاهرات محکوم به مرگ شده اند. اعدام آنها در هر لحظه قابل انتظار است. اعدام این سه نفر پیامی اسفناک به دنیا می فرستد و نباید انجام شود. #اعدام_نکنید— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 20:14 - GMT 17:14