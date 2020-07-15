Trump joins ‘do not execute’ Twitter campaign against executing protesters in Iran

US President Donald Trump joined on Wednesday a Twitter campaign launched by Iranians to protest against the regime's decision to go forward with the execution of three young men who took part in Iran’s November 2019 protests.

Iranians had launched a hashtag on Twitter on Tuesday against the Iranian judiciary’s decision to uphold the death sentences of Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi – three protesters who were arrested and sentenced to death following Iran’s anti-government protests last November.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Persian-language hashtag “do not execute” ended up trending worldwide with millions of tweets.

“Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done! #StopExecutionsInIran,” Trump tweeted.

Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done! #StopExecutionsInIran — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

The US president also tweeted the same message in Persian using the Persian-language “do not execute” hashtag.

سه نفر در ایران برای شرکت کردن در تظاهرات محکوم به مرگ شده اند. اعدام آنها در هر لحظه قابل انتظار است. اعدام این سه نفر پیامی اسفناک به دنیا می فرستد و نباید انجام شود. #اعدام_نکنید — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

Read more:

‘Do not execute’: Twitter hashtag against Iran executing protestors trends worldwide

Iran’s judiciary upholds death sentences of three Iranian protesters

Expect more death sentences for young imprisoned Iranian protesters

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 20:14 - GMT 17:14