Trump joins ‘do not execute’ Twitter campaign against executing protesters in Iran

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2020. (AP)
Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 15 July 2020
US President Donald Trump joined on Wednesday a Twitter campaign launched by Iranians to protest against the regime's decision to go forward with the execution of three young men who took part in Iran’s November 2019 protests.

Iranians had launched a hashtag on Twitter on Tuesday against the Iranian judiciary’s decision to uphold the death sentences of Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi – three protesters who were arrested and sentenced to death following Iran’s anti-government protests last November.

The Persian-language hashtag “do not execute” ended up trending worldwide with millions of tweets.

“Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done! #StopExecutionsInIran,” Trump tweeted.

The US president also tweeted the same message in Persian using the Persian-language “do not execute” hashtag.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 20:14 - GMT 17:14

