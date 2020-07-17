Europe issues alert to passenger airlines about flying in Iranian airspace

The European Aviation Safety Agency warned that passenger jets flying through Iranian airspace risk being accidentally targeted by the country’s air-defense systems.

“Due to the hazardous security situation, and poor coordination between civil aviation and military operations, there is a risk of misidentification of civil aircraft, EASA announced on Thursday. “Due to the presence of various advanced air-defense systems, it is advised to be cautious.

The Cologne, Germany-based European Union agency added: “The risk to operations is assessed to be HIGH for flight levels below 250, or 25,000 feet (7,600 meters). The recommendation – or Conflict Zone Information Bulletin – is valid until Jan. 16, 2021.

The EASA alert comes days after Iran said it mistakenly shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after take-off in January, killing all 176 aboard.

An Iranian air-defense unit that “forgot to adjust its radar system triggered a chain of communication and human errors that led to the deadly downing of the plane, according to a report from Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization.

