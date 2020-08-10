Lebanese PM Hassan Diab's cabinet resigns in wake of Beirut explosion: Reports

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s Cabinet has resigned almost a week after the deadly Beirut explosion, Al Hadath correspondent said on Monday, citing the health minister.
Diab will soon announce resignation of government, the Lebanese health minister told Reuters.
“The whole government resigned,” Hamad Hassan told reporters at the end of a Cabinet meeting.
Diab will head to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers,” the minister added.
At least 158 people were killed and more than 6,000 others were injured in the capital on Tuesday when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.
The explosion had destroyed entire buildings and shattered windows, leaving around 300,000 people in Beirut homeless.
-Developing
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 10 August 2020 KSA 17:35 - GMT 14:35