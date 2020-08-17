US helicopters attack Syrian army checkpoint, one soldier killed: State media

Two US helicopters on Monday attacked a Syrian army checkpoint in northeastern Syria near the Kurdish-held city of Qamishli, killing one soldier and injuring two others, state media said.

The incident happened shortly after a US patrol was prevented from passing by an army checkpoint in the area, state media said.



Northeastern Syria is mainly under the control of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces who are spearheaded by Kurdish fighters, but Syrian army forces are deployed in certain locations under agreements with the Kurds.

Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 12:57 - GMT 09:57