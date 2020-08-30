Hassan Nasrallah says Hezbollah is open to new political contract for Lebanon

Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah claimed on Sunday that the organization was open to a new political contract for Lebanon, despite protesters criticizing Hezbollah's role as part of the political elite that has mired the country in corruption and economic ruin.

French President Emmanuel Macron had called for a new political pact for Lebanon following the Beirut blasts killed 190 people and devestated much of the Lebanese capital in a country that had already been struggling from a deteriorating economy.

"On his latest visit to Lebanon, we heard a call from the French president for a new political pact in Lebanon... today we are open to a constructive discussion in this regard," Nasrallah said, adding "But we have one condition: this discussion should be carried out ... with the will and consent of the various Lebanese factions."

Nasrallah made the comments in a televized speech in which he also called on the Lebanese Army to release the results of the technical investigation into the Beirut blasts.

Since the blasts, Hezbollah has come under renewed criticism along with Lebanon's other main political parties for decades of mismanagement and corruption.

Threatens Israel

Nasrallah also reaffirmed Hezbollah's condemnation of the historic peace deal signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The Iranian-backed organization rejects the state of Israel, which it has fought against on multiple occasions including in the 2006 Lebanon War.

The Hezbollah leader also used the speech to threaten Israel, saying Hezbollah would kill an Israeli every time one of the Iranian-backed organization's own fighters are killed.

However, he added that Hezbollah would not engage in border clashes with Israel because it would be in Israel's interests, following Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets this week.

Nasrallah's speech came the day after he singled out Al Arabiya and Al Hadath for criticism and told his supporters to boycott the channels.

With agencies.

Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 13:14 - GMT 10:14