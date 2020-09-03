Beirut explosion: Lebanese army discovers 4.35 tonnes of ammonium nitrate near port

The Lebanese army said Thursday that it discovered over four tonnes of ammonium nitrate near the Port of Beirut, almost one month after the deadly Aug. 4 explosions in the same area.
“The engineering team is working to deal with the [ammonium nitrate],” the statement added.
A team of engineers from the army found 4.35 tonnes of the chemicals at the entrance of the Port of Beirut, near Entrance 9, a statement from the army said.
Earlier Thursday, a rescue dog indicated a possible survivor under rubble resulting from the Beirut explosion last month.
The explosion, caused by a fire that lit 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port on fire killed at least 190, injured over 6,000, and left 40 percent of Beirut severely damaged.
Why the nitrate was stored in the port for seven years remains unclear, but the government knew about its presence and for years failed to act.
