Lebanon’s PM-designate Adib announces resignation

Lebanon’s Prime Minister designate Mustapha Adib will be stepping down from his position amid political impasse over the formation of a new government cabinet, he announced on Saturday.

The prime minister designate said he was stepping down from “the task of forming the government” after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

The formation of a new cabinet was expected to be complete by September 15 but efforts were hindered by ongoing disagreements between competing political forces.

The cabinet formation was at standstill over concerns about demands made by the Shiite groups Amal and the Iran-backed Hezbollah to choose a candidate for the position of finance minister.

Once named, the finance minister will play an essential part in drawing up a program to lift the country out of its deep economic crisis.

Earlier this week, Adib had called on the parties to help him form an independent government to save the crisis-hit country. A new government is needed to pass a set of reforms that are required to unlock foreign aid.

Adib, who had been serving as the country’s ambassador to Germany, was named Prime Minister by Aoun on August 31.

His nomination came after former Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his resignation in the wake of the deadly explosion at the port of Beirut.

At least 190 people were killed and dozens were injured when about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that were stored in a warehouse at the port exploded on August 4.

The disaster has further exacerbated Lebanon’s economic crisis.

