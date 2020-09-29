Three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in drive-by attack in southeast

Three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, state media reported.
“At 4 PM (1230 GMT) today, two cars belonging to Nikshahr county’s Basij (state-sanctioned volunteer militia) were attacked by the passengers of a Peugeot 405 while on the road,” IRNA news agency said, quoting a statement by the Guards.
A Guards’ member was also wounded, it added, saying the identity of the assailants was under investigation.
Sistan-Baluchistan has long been a flashpoint where Pakistan-based Baluchi separatists and extremists carry out cross-border raids.
The extremist outfit Jaish al-Adl (“Army of Justice”) has in the past attacked and abducted Iranian security personnel.
In one incident, 27 guards died in a suicide attack targeting a bus in the province in February 2019.
Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 as a successor to the Sunni extremist group Jundallah (Soldiers of God), which waged a deadly insurgency for a decade before it was severely weakened by the capture and execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rigi in 2010.
