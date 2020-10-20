‘Welcome to Israel’: First UAE delegation received by Israeli PM Netanyahu at airport

The first official UAE delegation to Israel landed at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted the Emirati officials, who were accompanied by top US officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In a speech outside the airport, Netanyahu said that the officials are “making history in a way that will stand for generations.”

“Jews and Arabs are the descendants of one common ancestor: Abraham…in his spirit we wish to foster a Middle East of coexistence and cooperation,” he added.

Netanyahu announced that the UAE and Israel will allow their citizens to travel between countries without visas.

In his remarks, Mnuchin said that along with the United States, “Israel and the UAE share a similar outlook regarding threats and opportunities in the region.”

The US announced the “Abraham Fund,” a joint American-Israeli-Emirati initiative based in Jerusalem focused on strengthening regional economic resiliency across the Middle East and to North African countries. The Abraham Fund will start with a $3 billion trilateral commitment.

A closed trilateral meeting is expected between top Israeli, American, and Emirati officials.

Netanyahu, Mnuchin, US Assistant to the President Avi Berkowitz, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, and UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri will be present, according to the prime minister's office.

The delegation visit will only be in the area of Ben Gurion airport due to coronavirus precautions.

An Israeli delegation already visited the UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi on August 31, taking the first direct flight in history from Israel to the UAE.

The Emirati delegation boarded an Etihad Airways flight on Tuesday morning at the airport in Abu Dhabi.

On Monday the first ever passenger flight from the UAE to Israel landed near Tel Aviv, one month after the countries signed an agreement normalizing ties. Only flight crew were on board.

The flight was operated by Etihad Airways, which became the first Gulf airline to operate a civilian flight to Israel.

