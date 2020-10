An agreement between Israel and Sudan on steps toward normalization of diplomatic ties is expected to be announced later on Friday, a senior US official said.

President Donald Trump’s decision earlier this week to remove Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism helped pave the way for Khartoum to become the latest Arab state to reach a deal on rapprochement with Israel, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 17:51 - GMT 14:51