Greek FM: Turkey threatens the stability of Europe, Arabs, Caucasus

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Turkey is carrying out military operations on foreign lands and occupying lands in neighboring countries, and threatening to ignite a war, stressing that it threatens Europe's stability, the Arabs, and the Caucasus.

The Greek Foreign Minister added that Turkey disputes the sovereignty and sovereign rights of European countries, indicating that it transfers extremists and interferes in other countries' internal affairs by supporting extremist movements.

Dendias pointed out that if Turkey's departure from European values is not condemned, those who advocate modernization and improve relations with Europe within Turkish society will be weakened in the domestic arena.

Exploiting the migrant crisis

Also, Greek FM accused Ankara of exploiting the migrant crisis and violating human rights locally, and creating a sphere of influence in the region.

He considered that Turkey had become a clear threat to Europe's stability, the Middle East, the Arab world, and the Caucasus region in general.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey entered into a tense confrontation in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey is exploring energy reserves on the seabed in an area that Greece claims is within its continental shelf.

The conflict between Ankara and Athens

Ankara says it has every right to explore and prospect there, accusing Greece of trying to seize an unfair share of marine resources.

The Greek armed forces were put on alert.

Both countries have sent warships to the region, and live ammunition exercises are being conducted in the area between Crete, Cyprus, and Turkey's southern coast. Also, simulated battles between Greek and Turkish pilots over the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean have multiplied.

Two Turkish and Greek frigates collided last month, causing minor damage to the Turkish frigate but no injuries.

The current crisis is the most dangerous in decades in the history of relations between the two countries.

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 23:35 - GMT 20:35