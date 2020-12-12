Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam: Iranian media

Iran has executed dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing Iranian media.

Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death penalty of the once-exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests three years ago, according to media reports.

In June, a court sentenced Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth,” a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran’s government.

Zam’s website and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the protests and embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran’s Shia theocracy. Those demonstrations, which began at the end of 2017, represented the biggest challenge to Iran since the 2009 Green Movement protests and set the stage for similar mass unrest in November of last year.

