UN secretary-general nominates Lebanon envoy Jan Kubis for Libya file: Sources

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has nominated his special coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, to become the leading UN envoy for Libya, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to Al Arabiya English.

“The secretary-general put forth Kubis’ name to the five permanent members (P5), and there will be a vote today at 5 PM EST,” a New York-based UN source said Friday.

Kubis is currently the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon after Guterres appointed him in January 2019.

Formerly Slovakia’s foreign minister, Kubis is a veteran diplomat with years of experience in the region, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

Then-US Secretary of State John Kerry, center, talks as Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, left, and Jan Kubis, the UN Secretary-General's special representative, right, listen during a meeting at the US embassy in Kabul, Aug. 8, 2014. (AP)

But it remains to be seen whether Russia will place an obstacle in front of his appointment. Late last year, Guterres was unable to push through his replacement for Ghassan Salame, who stepped down as Libya envoy.

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov was Guterres’ choice, but Russia called for the UN chief to name a successor to Mladenov as UN mediator on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

On Friday, sources said Russia could raise the same issue and ask Guterres to name a replacement for Kubis for the Lebanon envoy before approving his move to Libya.

Reuters first reported that Guterres nominated Kubis.

Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of its former dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In October, the two major sides in the country’s war - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) - agreed a ceasefire.

