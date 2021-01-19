NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Airstrikes pound Iran-backed militias south of Iraq’s Baghdad: Reports

A member of Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Unit (PMU) militias walks out from the headquarters of the seventh brigade in Basra. (File photo: Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Monday 18 January 2021
Text size A A A

Multiple explosions were heard south of Iraq's capital overnight Monday in what reports suggest may have been US or Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed militias.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it was not aware “of any strikes in Iraq,” according to a Reuters reporter in Washington.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

The airstrikes were reported south of Baghdad in Jurf al-Sakhr.

Meanwhile, pro-Iran groups raised the possibility of an Israeli strike on militia outposts.

Last March, US airstrikes targeted a weapons depot in the area, which it said belonged to Kata'ib Hezbollah.

Read more:

Slain Iraqi al-Hashemi’s papers expose PMU criminal activities in Basra, Salahuddin

Lebanon, Iraq on edge as US-Iran tensions escalate one year on from Soleimani killing

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 03:43 - GMT 00:43

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top