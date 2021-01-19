Airstrikes pound Iran-backed militias south of Iraq’s Baghdad: Reports

Multiple explosions were heard south of Iraq's capital overnight Monday in what reports suggest may have been US or Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed militias.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it was not aware “of any strikes in Iraq,” according to a Reuters reporter in Washington.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

The airstrikes were reported south of Baghdad in Jurf al-Sakhr.

Meanwhile, pro-Iran groups raised the possibility of an Israeli strike on militia outposts.

Now Telegram channels linked to Iran/“axis of resistance” are talking about an “Israeli attack” after the US denied carrying any airstrike in Iraq tonight. — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 19, 2021

Last March, US airstrikes targeted a weapons depot in the area, which it said belonged to Kata'ib Hezbollah.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 03:43 - GMT 00:43