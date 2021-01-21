Baghdad market suicide bombing death toll rises to 13: Iraq police

A twin suicide bombing killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 30 in a Baghdad market on Thursday in the first such attack in years, security and medical sources said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Suicide bombings have been rare in the Iraqi capital since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017. The last took place in January 2018.
Watch: Two suicide bombings at a central #Baghdad market have killed three people and injured at least 16 others, Reuters reports. https://t.co/FPp95vQSny pic.twitter.com/s1vvbqRRxv— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 21, 2021
Watch: A video shows the aftermath of two explosions that rocked a central #Baghdad market, leaving at least three people dead and 16 others injured. https://t.co/FPp95vQSny pic.twitter.com/vGMOKyQIKu— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 21, 2021