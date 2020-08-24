Protests against Libya’s GNA erupt for second day in Tripoli

Protests against Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) have erupted for the second day in the city of Tripoli, with activists sharing videos on social media of heavy police presence near the People’s Hall government building.
Anti-GNA demonstrations first began on Sunday evening in the cities of Tripoli and Misrata over living conditions and corruption.
Protesters overnight were met with live gunfire from pro-GNA militias and sources confirmed that a campaign of widespread arbitrary arrests of protesters were rampant following the overnight demonstrations.
“Libyans are here, Libyans are here, to Martyrs' Square we will come,” chanted several Libyan protesters according to one video posted by the Libyan Observatory on Twitter.
On Friday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj announced a comprehensive ceasefire in all Libyan territories. However, Libyan National Army spokesperson Ahmed al-Mismari described the ceasefire announced by al-Sarraj as “mere media propaganda.”
“Turkish warships can be seen heading to Sirte,” al-Mismari said on Sunday.
