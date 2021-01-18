In photos: Protests, violent clashes break out across several cities in Tunisia

Violent protests broke out on Saturday night in at least six Tunisian cities, including the capital Tunis and the coastal city of Sousse, witnesses and local media said, as anger mounts over economic hardship.
#Tunisia— th1an1 (@th1an1) January 16, 2021
Barricades, molotovs, fireworks and clashes with the police forces erupted in the working-class neighborhoods of northern #Tunis, as hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the lack of food and other essential items during #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/rsClpFRKN2
Protesters stand amidst fumes as they block a street during clashes with security forces in the Ettadhamen city suburb on the northwestwern outskirts of Tunisia's capital Tunis on January 17, 2021, amidst a wave of nightly protests in the North African country. (AFP)
Protesters block a street during clashes with security forces in the Ettadhamen city suburb on the northwestwern outskirts of Tunisia's capital Tunis on January 17, 2021, amidst a wave of nightly protests in the North African country. (AFP)
Members of the Tunisian National Guard sit atop their armoured vehicle, stationed on a street amid clashes with demonstrators following a protest in the Ettadhamen neighbourhood in the capital Tunis, on January 17, 2021. (AFP)
Fourth night of tense protests in #Tunisia, around 300 arrests, and absolutely no reaction from any political party !— Mohamed-Dhia Hammami - محمد ضياء الهمامي (@MedDhiaH) January 17, 2021
Police officers face demonstrators during clashes in Siliana, Tunisia, Saturday, Jan.16, 2021. Police used tear gas to disperse violent protests led by disgruntled youths in several Tunisian cities Saturday night to Sunday, including in the capital Tunis and the seaside city of Sousse. (AP)
Police officers face demonstrators during clashes in Ben Arous, Tunisia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP)
SHOW MORE
Violent protests tonight in #Tunisia in so many regions. Tear gas is being used and there are clashes between protesters and the police.— 6’1 IQ 71 (@carthadasht) January 16, 2021
2 days ago was the 10th anniversary of the revolution which worsened the country’s economy. pic.twitter.com/ITreVwi0QL