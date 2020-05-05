Washington names new ambassador to EU

The United States on Tuesday named a new ambassador to the European Union, after the previous envoy was sacked following his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing.
I’m deeply honored to be designated Acting U.S. Representative to the EU by @POTUS. Our transatlantic partnership, based on shared interests and values, is critical as we face a myriad of challenges brought on by #COVID19. We are #StrongerTogether. https://t.co/yjK8rDRZxQ— Ambassador Gidwitz (@USAmbBelgium) May 5, 2020
