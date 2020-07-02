Turkey wants France to apologize over ‘false’ Mediterranean Libya war ship claims

Turkey’s foreign minister said on Thursday that France should apologize for making “false claims” about a naval incident in the Mediterranean that has added to growing tensions between the NATO allies.
“When France makes false claims and works against Turkey, that should not be accepted,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Berlin.
“We expect France to apologize unconditionally,” he said, after Paris last month denounced an “extremely aggressive” intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO Mediterranean maritime security operation.
