Joe Biden vows to include Muslim-Americans in his administration

US presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed Monday to include Muslim-Americans in his administration if he wins the November elections.

“You [Muslim Americans] deserve to have a president that will work with you in these efforts— not scapegoat you...If I have the honor of being elected president of the US, we will work together to...see better, with our hearts, with our hands, with our votes,” Biden said during a webinar with Muslim-American voters.

The former vice president added that he would end the travel ban seen as targeting Muslim-majority countries. “If President, I will end the Muslim ban on Day 1. Day 1,” he said, referring to the 2017 ban issued by the Trump administration.

VP @JoeBiden at MMV Summit: “I’m here asking you to rip this poison from our government’s root and stem. I want to earn your [Muslim Americans’] vote— I want to work in partnership with you... to make sure your voices are included in our nation” — Emgage Action (@EmgageAction) July 20, 2020

The original travel ban barred nearly all immigrants and travelers from seven countries with majority Muslim populations. The policy was revised amid court challenges, but the US Supreme Court ultimately upheld it in June 2018.

Trump has made cracking down on immigration a focus of his 2020 re-election campaign. His travel ban policy is popular with Republican supporters.

Biden, during the “Million Muslim Votes Summit” webinar, said that “Muslim Americans were the first to feel Donald Trump’s assault.”

Biden said he wished “we were taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith.”

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 22:03 - GMT 19:03