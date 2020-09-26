Another suspect arrested in connection with Paris knife attack: Judicial source

A new suspect has been arrested in connection with the knife attack that took place in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, a judicial source told AFP on Saturday.
The detainee, who was arrested in the Cergy commune on the suburbs of Paris, had previously lived with the main suspect involved in the case, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.
A young man stabbed two people and injured a few others on Friday outside the Charlie Hebdo offices where 12 people were murdered when armed men stormed the building in 2015.
The main suspect, who was found with speckles of blood on his forehead and wearing orange gym shoes, was arrested on the steps of the Bastille Opera in eastern Paris, authorities said.
Several other people were detained later that day, and one was released following an interrogation, the Al Arabiya correspondent said.
The interior minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday said the main assailant had arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor.
Several reports said that the attacker was from Pakistan, but his identity is still being verified.
Last Update: Saturday, 26 September 2020 KSA 20:00 - GMT 17:00