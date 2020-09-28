NEWS
Turkey sent 4,000 Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan: Armenian ambassador in Russia

People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan September 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters Monday 28 September 2020
Armenia's ambassador to Russia said on Monday that Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan amid fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ambassador said the fighters were taking part in fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians, the RIA news agency reported.

Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the region, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery.

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 11:22 - GMT 08:22

