On public radio, Trump warns Iran not to ‘f*** around’ with US

President Donald Trump Friday threatened Iran using an expletive during an interview as warned Tehran against attacking the US.

“Iran … has been put on notice. If you f**k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” the president said during a radio interview.

The United States and Iran have been at odds since Trump took office and withdrew from the nuclear deal engineering by his predecessor, Barack Obama. A maximum-pressure campaign ensued, and the latest round of sanctions was announced on Thursday, adding 18 Iranian banks to the list of institutions not allowed to deal with US dollars.

Last Update: Saturday, 10 October 2020 KSA 00:11 - GMT 21:11