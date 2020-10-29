Trump on attack in France: ‘Radical Islamic terrorist attacks’ must stop immediately

US President Donald Trump described the knife attack that killed three people at a church in the French city of Nice as a “radical Islamic terrorist attack.”

Trump said in a tweet: “Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight. These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!”

A man armed with a knife attacked people inside a French church and killed three Thursday, prompting the government to raise its security alert status to the maximum level hours before a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed that "France will not give up on our values" after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in what he called an "Islamist terrorist attack".

Macron offered condolences to the country's Catholics after the killing, and urged people of all religions to unite and not "give in to the spirit of division".

The attack in Mediterranean city of Nice was the third in two months in France that authorities have attributed to “Muslim extremists,” including the beheading of a teacher.

It comes during a growing furor over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were republished in recent months by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo — renewing vociferous debate in France and the Muslim world over the depictions that Muslims consider offensive but are protected by French free speech laws.

