Nice attack: Twitter removes Mahathir’s tweet on killing millions of French people

Twitter removed a tweet by Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday, accusing him of “glorifying violence” in a message that said that Muslims had a right “to kill millions of French people,” shortly after a knife-wielding man killed three people in a church in the French city of Nice.

In a tweet, which was among a longer thread about Muslims living in France, Mahathir said: “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three people were killed at a church in the southern French city, with the attacker slitting the throat of at least one of them, in what authorities were treating as the latest jihadist attack to rock the country.

Shortly afterwards, Mahathir – who was prime minister of Muslim-majority Malaysia until his government collapsed in February – launched an extraordinary outburst on Twitter.

Referring to the beheading of a French teacher who showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, Mahathir said he did not approve of that attack but that freedom of expression does not include "insulting other people".

"Irrespective of the religion professed, angry people kill," said the outspoken 95-year-old.

But irrespective of the religion professed, angry people kill. The French in the course of their history has killed millions of people. Many were Muslims. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

"The French in the course of their history has killed millions of people. Many were Muslims. Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past."

Mahathir, who served as Malaysian premier twice for a total of 24 years, said that French President Emmanuel Macron was "not showing that he is civilised", adding he was "very primitive".

11. Macron is not showing that he is civilised. He is very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher. It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

"The French should teach their people to respect other people's feelings. Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims' religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French.

"The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years."

He made no direct reference to the Nice attack.

The beheading of the teacher, Samuel Paty, prompted Macron to promise a crackdown on what he described as “Islamist extremism.”

But the move has inflamed tensions, with protests against France erupting in several Muslim countries, with some urging a boycott of French goods.

- With AFP

Read more:

Muslims right to be angry, “kill millions of French people,” ex-Malaysia PM says

Nice attacker is Tunisian, entered France from Italy, had Quran copy on him: Official

France’s Macron vows country will not yield after ‘Islamist terrorist attack’ in Nice

How attack in France happened: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

Trump on attack in France: ‘Radical Islamic terrorist attacks’ must stop immediately

Last Update: Friday, 30 October 2020 KSA 03:29 - GMT 00:29