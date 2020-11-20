Azerbaijan's army enters Aghdam, Armenian district handed back in peace deal

Azerbaijan’s army said Friday it had entered the district of Aghdam, the first of three to be handed back by Armenia as part of a Russian-brokered peace deal to end fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“Units of the Azerbaijan Army entered the Aghdam region on November 20,” Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said of the district, which had been controlled by Armenian separatists for nearly 30 years.
Read more: Russia's Putin defends Armenia-Azerbaijan deal after France's criticism
Last Update: Friday, 20 November 2020 KSA 08:11 - GMT 05:11