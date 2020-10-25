Aldar takes $8.2 bln of govt capital projects in Abu Dhabi through MoU with ADQ

Aldar Properties will take over the management and development of government capital projects worth 30 billion dirhams ($8.2 billion) under a memorandum of understanding with state-backed ADQ, the Abu Dhabi Government Media office said.
SHOW MORE
As part of the Abu Dhabi Government's efforts to support the emirate's real estate sector and public-private partnership initiatives, the Abu Dhabi Executive Committee directed the development of a PPP framework to implement capital projects in the emirate. pic.twitter.com/By2xEVCdkj— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 25, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 15:10 - GMT 12:10