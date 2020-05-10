Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally in 5G technology, 10th in internet speed

Saudi Arabia is now ranked fourth globally in terms of 5G technology and tenth in terms of internet speed, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and technology.

The kingdom came behind the United States, South Korea, and China in its use of 5G technology, according to Dr. Ahmed al-Thinayyan, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for technology, industry, and digital capacities at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

In terms of internet speed, Saudi Arabia jumped from 150th in the world to its top 10 status in the new rankings.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia embracing digital transformation: Ministry of Justice

Science, technology, innovation crucial to oil industry: Aramco Chairman

NEOM set to feature first smart infrastructure in the world

Saudi Telecom increases number of 5G-equipped sites: CEO

Al-Thinayyan presented his findings during a webinar on Friday launched by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to a statement by the Saudi Press Agency, the jump in the Kingdom’s global rankings was “a fact proven by the spread of optic-fibers benefiting over 3 million households, in the Kingdom, which is another indicator to the Kingdom's robust and vivid digital infrastructure.”

Al-Thinayyan also pointed out that the kingdom now utilizes more than 7,000 5G towers.

Last Update: 01:12 KSA 04:12 - GMT 01:12