Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 66 new cases, one new death

Kuwait confirmed 66 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 1,300, according to a health ministry spokesman.

The Kingdom also recorded one new fatality raising the death toll to two.



Kuwait Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah earlier announced the recovery of eight people, bringing the total number of recoveries to 150.





Kuwait enforced several precautionary measures last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a daily 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Anyone caught breaking the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) in line with new laws, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.



Read more: Three years in jail, 10,000 KD fine for breaching curfew



On Friday, al-Sabah asked those who have recovered from the virus to donate blood so doctors could use the plasma to treat currently infected patients.

Other countries in the Gulf region including the United Arab Emirates are using plasma for treatment.



Al Arabiya English's Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.

Last Update: 09:42 KSA 12:42 - GMT 09:42