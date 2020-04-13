Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 66 new cases, one new death

Kuwait confirmed 66 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 1,300, according to a health ministry spokesman.
Kuwait enforced several precautionary measures last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a daily 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Anyone caught breaking the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) in line with new laws, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.
Read more: Three years in jail, 10,000 KD fine for breaching curfew
On Friday, al-Sabah asked those who have recovered from the virus to donate blood so doctors could use the plasma to treat currently infected patients.
