Coronavirus: Jordan to ban mosque prayers during Ramadan

Jordan will ban mosque prayers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that starts next week, to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to a government minister.

389 coronavirus cases and 7 deaths have been reported in the country.

Jordan on Sunday extended a month-long lockdown that has closed schools, universities and government agencies until the end of the month to stem the spread of coronavirus, the government spokesman said.

Amjad Adailah said Prime Minister Omar Razzaz took the decision in light of “developments and recommendations” related to the pandemic. Medical and essential public services were exempt.

The country announced on March 20 a nationwide curfew that closed shops and prohibited the movement of people. It came days after the monarch enacted emergency law that gave the government sweeping powers to restrict civil and political rights.

Jordanian police personnel guard at a checkpoint during second day of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman. (Reuters)

The government has in recent days begun to allow some export-oriented industries and agro-industries to get back to work in an effort to cushion the negative repercussions on the aid dependant economy.

The crisis, which has severely hit tourism that generates around $5 billion annually, will slash growth projections, economists and officials say, as its deepens an economic downturn and a slowdown in domestic consumption that were evident even before the outbreak.

Last Update: 17:04 KSA 20:04 - GMT 17:04