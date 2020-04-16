Coronavirus: Iran's IRGC's new detection device not approved by ministry

A coronavirus detection device unveiled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) does not have the health ministry’s approval, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on Wednesday.

The IRGC said on Wednesday it had a new device which could detect coronavirus remotely and without blood tests. The device can detect infected individuals as well as contaminated areas within a 100-meter range, the head of the IRGC Hossein Salami said, who added it had an 80 percent success rate.

“When the device’s antenna is pointed at a specific location, it will detect the contaminated spot within five seconds,” explained Salami.

Read more: Coronavirus: Iran’s IRGC unveils new device it says can detect the virus

Here is another video from the #COVID19 detector unveiled by #Iran #IRGC. The device is said to be capable of detecting the virus within 100 meter range. Social media described it as fake bomb detector! No response yet! pic.twitter.com/ww9zhPj2mm