Coronavirus: Infections in Saudi Arabia surpass 10,000 after 1,122 cases reported

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia surpassed the 10,000 mark, climbing to 10,484, after 1,122 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health announced on Monday.

Six new deaths were recorded since Sunday, bringing the total number of virus-related fatalities in the Kingdom to 103.

All the new are non-citizens and include five people who lived in Mecca and one person who lived in Jeddah, the ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

They were between the ages of 23 to 70 years old and most of them suffered from chronic illnesses he added.

A total of 402 cases were recorded in Mecca, 200 in Riyadh, 186 in Jeddah, 120 in Medina, and 78 in Dammam.

The other cases were reported in different areas across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Monday that the spike in the numbers of daily reported coronavirus cases in the past three day is due to cases being detected by the expanded field testing programs that are taking place across the country.

Medical teams have been conducting mass coronavirus screenings in neighborhoods across the Kingdom since Friday to ensure that cases are detected early.

So far, 1,490 people have recovered from the virus in Saudi Arabia, according to the ministry.

