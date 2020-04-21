Coronavirus: Vigil inside Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia suspended during Ramadan

Itikaf, or keeping vigil inside a mosque, will be suspended during the month of Ramadan inside the Two Holy Mosques as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to authorities in Saudi Arabia in charge to the holy sites.

Each Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic religion, Muslim worshippers spend the last ten days of the month in itikaf or isolation inside a mosque or at home to solely dedicate their time in prayer and read the Quran.

Saudi Arabia suspended all communal prayers inside mosques last month across the Kingdom as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. During this time, the only prayers permitted to continue outside the home have been at the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina.

Neighboring Bahrain announced on Monday that it was re-opening its al-Fateh Grand Mosque in a limited capacity during Ramadan for Friday, evening and Taraweeh prayers where only the imam and five other worshippers would be allowed to pray at any given time.

The decision to suspend prayers at mosques came after a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, and the Minister of Health.

“This is considered a religious duty dictated by the Islamic Sharia and its general and specific rules. Everybody knows that this pandemic requires taking every measure of precaution including preventing any form of gathering with no exception,” Mohammed al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Mecca-based Muslim World League, told Al Arabiya English at the time.

