Coronavirus: India extends lockdown to contain COVID-19

India has extended its nationwide lockdown to May 31 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a government order announced on Sunday.
India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asked the government on Sunday to extend a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus to May 31, as cases exceeded 90,000 and further clashes erupted between police and stranded migrants.
The NDMA, responsible for setting policy on the lockdown, made its request in a letter to India’s interior ministry, which is expected to issue detailed guidelines later on Sunday.
India has now reported more cases than China, where the virus first emerged late last year, although its number of deaths so far, at 2,872, is much lower than China’s 4,600. The death toll in the US and some European countries is much higher.
India’s current lockdown, introduced on March 25 and extended several times, was due to expire at midnight on Sunday.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia plans to double its testing program to 36,000 tests daily
Arab American congressman abandons presidential run citing COVID-19 obstacles
ISIS tried to destroy this church, now Muslims and Christians join hands to rebuild
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 13:50 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50