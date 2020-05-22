Coronavirus: Imams in Saudi Arabia to raise Eid takbeer, no mosque prayers

Imams across Saudi Arabia will sound the Eid Takbeer prayer chant via loudspeakers, according to the Kingdom’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, adding that no Eid prayers will be held inside mosques given restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Muezzins inside mosques will be allowed to raise the Eid Takbeer via external loudspeakers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr starting after Fajr prayer until the time of Eid prayer should begin,” Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz al-Sheikh said in a statement.

The Shawwal crescent moon was not been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday night, meaning that Ramadan will last 30 days this year and Eid al-Fitr will begin on Sunday, May 24.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Sheikh said it is permissible for Muslims to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer at home since the coronavirus pandemic has forced mosques around the world to close.

The prayer can be performed individually or in a group, according to Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti.

On the first day of Eid, Muslims should begin the prayer 15 or 30 minutes after sunrise and continue it until the Duha prayer – the voluntary prayer between the obligatory sunrise and noon prayer, according to Sheikh al-Sheikh.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the sighting of the crescent moon, ending the holy month of Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting of millions of Muslims.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and the Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month.

Read more:

Eid al-Fitr to begin on Sunday in Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s 24-hour Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti says Muslims can perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at home

Last Update: 19:27 KSA 22:27 - GMT 19:27