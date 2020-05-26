Dubai re-opens business activities amid coronavirus: 10 questions answered

Dubai announced on Monday that it will be easing coronavirus restrictions on movement in the emirate and allowing some businesses to re-open starting from Wednesday, May 27.

Here are the answers to your questions about the resumption of activities, according to what Dubai Police told Al Arabiya English:

When can I move freely?

People in Dubai can move freely between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Movement outside those hours will be restricted.

Do I still have to apply for movement permits?

Individuals have to obtain permits to leave their homes during the hours between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The permits can be obtained online through the government’s website: https://dxbpermit.gov.ae/.

Which businesses and activities are now allowed to resume?

Retail and wholesale shops, educational and training institutes, children learning and therapy centers, sports academies, indoor gyms, sports and fitness clubs, cinemas, and entertainment and leisure attractions such as Dubai ice rink and the Dolphinarium.

Those are allowed to operate during the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. only.

Are there age restrictions on entry to the newly re-opened businesses?

Children under the age of 12 and the elderly above 60 years-old are not allowed to enter malls, cinemas, sports facilities and educational institutes.

Can I get elective surgeries now?

Clinics, including Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) and dentistry, will now be able to offer elective surgeries given that the procedures do not exceed 2 and a half hours.

What about travel? Are airport operations back to normal?

Airports will allow operations related to UAE residents, who have valid visas, returning to the country from abroad.

The UAE had said last week that foreign nationals abroad with valid UAE residency visas can return to the country as of June 1.

Transit passengers may also be allowed to fly through Dubai’s airports, given that they obtain the authorities approval first.

Am I still required to wear a mask?

Masks are obligatory and must be worn at all times.

Are family visits now allowed?

Family members who do not live in the same place of residence are still not allowed to visit each other.

Are social gatherings allowed now?

Gatherings remain banned. People should not gather in groups of more than 4-5 people.

Are the previously announced coronavirus-related fines still in place?

Yes. The fines put in place related to coronavirus precautionary measures violations remain in place. Those include, but are not limited to:

3,000 dirhams for not wearing a face mask in public.

3,000 dirhams for anyone not adhering to social distancing and maintaining a distance of two meters from others.

3,000 dirhams for moving during curfew hours without a permit.

5,000 dirhams for participating in a public or private gathering.

10,000 dirhams for organizing a public or private gathering.

