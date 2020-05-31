Watch: Saudi Arabia’s mosques reopen after two months as coronavirus rules ease

Muslims in Saudi Arabia performed communal Fajr prayers early on Sunday in mosques across the Kingdom for the first time since March as coronavirus restrictions in the country begin to ease.

Hundreds of social media users took to several platforms to share videos and images of Saudi Arabian citizens and residents praying in mosques around the country for the first time in months.

اللهم لك الحمد حتى ترضى ، هذه أول صلاة في #المسجدالنبوي فجر يوم الأحد ١٤٤١/١٠/٨من الهجرةالنبوية، بعد الحجر المنزلي.

الفرح والسرور والبهجة على وجوه المصلين. pic.twitter.com/nxQW3hUCFB — محمدالزهراني (@abo_shhd1) May 31, 2020

The Prophet’s Mosque in Media reopened with a limit of 40 percent capacity on Sunday morning with dozens of believers gathering to offer congregational prayers.

Medical professionals took the temperature of each individual before they entered the mosque as a precautionary measure.

The decision to reopen mosques, except in Mecca, comes as part of the Kingdom’s phased plan to ease coronavirus restrictions and eventually return to “normal” conditions.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs said on Sunday that 90,000 mosques were disinfected and ready to welcome Muslims.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques issued several precautionary measures on Friday that will be enforced inside the Prophet’s Mosque including the removal of all carpets and asking worshippers to bring their own prayer mats.

The authority also advised Muslims to bring their own mats when they visit any mosque, maintain social distancing measures, and wear face masks.

