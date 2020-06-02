Coronavirus: UAE conducts 35,000 tests, confirms 596 new cases, total now 35,788

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 596 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours after 35,000 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted, raising the total number of infections to 35,788, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.

The ministry also said that three people of different nationalities who had previously tested positive for the virus in the UAE have died due to complications. The death toll has reached 269.

Despite the continued increase in total cases, more than half of those who became infected with the virus in the country have recovered so far. The ministry announced 388 new recoveries, raising the total to 18,726 so far.

The UAE recently began easing restrictions but the ministry continues to urge people to adhere to precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are still at a time that requires our full commitment to precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19,” government spokeswoman Dr. Amna al-Shamsi said during a press conference on Monday. “We urge everyone, citizens and residents, to continue health practices.”





The health ministry has taken on mass testing as a way to further slow the spread of the virus by detecting and isolating positive cases to avoid further infections. Over 650,000 were administerd over the past two weeks, according to the ministry.

The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi has banned movement in and out of the emirate, as well as between its cities starting Tuesday, as part of its mass testing efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The week-long ban was implemented to quickly reach as many people as possible to extend mass testing to high-density areas.

The UAE has been easing restrictions over the past several weeks, including reopening entertainment destinations as well as beaches and malls, and allowing businesses to resume activity with the requirement of implementing preventative measures.

