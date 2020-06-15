Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 4,507 new cases, highest daily increase yet

Saudi Arabia recorded on Monday 4,507 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest daily reported increase so far, according to the Ministry of Health. This raises the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 132,048.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The capital Riyadh recorded the highest number of cases, where 1,658 new infections were reported in the city alone.

Jeddah reported 413 new cases, while Mecca reported 389 new infections. The other new cases were confirmed in cities and provinces across the country.

Thirty-nine people died of the virus, which raised the COVID-19 death toll in the Kingdom to 1,011, the ministry added.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (4507) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (39) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (3170) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (87,890) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/UsS010l5Ao — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 87,890.

Officials have said that the rise is mostly due to the fact that hundreds have failed to comply with public health measures.

Cases are on the rise

The rate of infection of the novel coronavirus is rising in Saudi Arabia once again due to a lack of adherence with social distancing measures, the Kingdom’s health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday.

The increase in the rate of infection, which had dropped to a low of one percent in May, is an indication that some citizens and residents have not been following preventative measures and have not been avoiding large gatherings, al-Abd al-Ali said.

The ministry said that if people continue to ignore the rules, officials would have to consider reimposing restrictions.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia infections climb as social distancing ignored, ministry

Coronavirus: International flights to, from Saudi Arabia halted until further notice

Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49