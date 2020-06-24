Coronavirus: Muftis across Arab, Islamic world welcome Saudi decision to limit Hajj

From Djibouti to Pakistan, religious scholars and Islamic organizations have welcomed a decision by Saudi Arabia to host a limited Hajj this year given the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia’s authorities confirmed the Hajj pilgrimage would be held in a limited capacity this year amid the global pandemic.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Council of Pakistani Scholars had endorsed Saudi Arabia’s decision to preserve the health and safety of pilgrims by hosting a limited Hajj this year, according to a statement from its chairman, describing the announced protocols as “wise.”

The Council of Pakistani Scholars endorses #SaudiArabia’s decision to hold a limited Hajj this year amid the #COVID19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from its chairman describing the announced protocols and procedures as “wise.”#Hajj2020https://t.co/gBahD2zQCy — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 23, 2020

In Egypt, Dr. Ahmed al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of the al-Azhar, said that Saudi Arabia’s decision to organize the Hajj this year with a limited number of people wishing to perform the pilgrimage was Sharia-compliant given the extraordinary global health crisis and circumstances.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Youssef bin Ahmed al-Othaimeen, in a statement affirmed his group’s support for the decision.

“The Secretary-General appreciated the utmost care given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the health and safety of pilgrims,” the statement read.

The safety of Muslim pilgrims during #Hajj is “a priority," and the #coronavirus countermeasures introduced by #SaudiArabia have been supported by Islamic leaders around the world, says the Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Al-Issa. https://t.co/oMgwLOwVjH pic.twitter.com/vCFbzFJI5H — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 23, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: Pakistani scholars say Saudi Arabia’s decision to hold limited Hajj wise

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia holds ‘limited’ Hajj pilgrimage for various nationalities

All you need to know about Hajj: Steps, rituals and significance

Sheikh Dr. Muhammad al-Issa, the head of the Mecca-based Muslim World League, said the safety of Muslim pilgrims during Hajj was “a priority," and the coronavirus countermeasures introduced by Saudi Arabia have been supported by Islamic leaders around the world.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime. Last year, 2.5 million pilgrims performed their Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 06:05 - GMT 03:05