Coronavirus: UAE records 450 new cases, two COVID-19 deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 450 new coronavirus cases and two new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to state news agency WAM.
There were also 702 new recoveries reported, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 34,405.
The UAE was recently ranked among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.
The UAE took the 11th spot in Deep Knowledge’s COVID-19 Safety Assessment, and was classified within the “Tier 1” category - 20 countries that ranked highest “in terms of regional safety and stability” in the era of COVID-19.
The UAE ranked third in the world in the analysis’ specific index on monitoring and detecting COVID-19 cases, following Singapore and Israel respectively. It also ranked second in the emergency preparedness index, following China.
The UAE has conducted over three million coronavirus tests, the highest globally in terms of COVID-19 screening per capita, UAE Minister of Health Dr. Abdul Rahman al-Owais said last week.
Health authorities in the UAE’s capital city Abu Dhabi have also developed an app called TraceCovid, which helps tracing people in the country who have come into close proximity with an infected individual.
Smart wristbands have also been implemented by the country’s health authorities to track and monitor COVID-19 patients who are required to self-isolate.
Read more:
Safest coronavirus countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE rank in top 20 of COVID-19 analysis
Erdogan critics: Turkey tried to silence them, now these journalists demand justice
Saudi Arabia reports 3,123 new coronavirus cases, 41 COVID-19 deaths
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 21:11 - GMT 18:11