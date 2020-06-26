Coronavirus: CDC updates COVID-19 symptoms list, includes runny nose, diarrhea

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, nausea and vomiting to its growing list of coronaviruses symptoms.

The list initially included fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC recently added symptoms including new loss of taste or smell.

“People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” the CDC said on its website. “Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.”

The CDC’s complete list of symptoms includes the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea



The list “does not include all possible symptoms,” the CDC added.





The World Health Organization (WHO) listed the above symptoms under three categories: Most common, less common and serious symptoms.

Fever, dry cough and tiredness are the most common, according to the WHO. Some less common symptoms include sore throat, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell and headaches.

The WHO advises individuals who have serious symptoms – including difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement – to seek immediate attention.

“People with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home,” the WHO said on its website.

The new coronavirus has so far infected over 9 million people worldwide and has killed nearly half a million as of June 26. The United States has been hit the hardest with nearly 2.5 million infections and 124,415 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins tally. Nearly 5 million people have recovered globally.

