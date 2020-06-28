Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 3,989 new cases as infection rate rises slightly

Saudi Arabia detected 3,989 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 182,493, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19 after they were being treated for the virus, the ministry said. This brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 1,551.

“We can notice that when it comes to critical cases, we are recording numbers between 2,000 and 2,500, which are high numbers but they seem to stabilizing now,” health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday.

“We can notice in June, and specifically from mid-June, we have been recording a rate of infection between 1 and approximately 1.5. This rate coincides with our adherence to precautionary measures or lack of adherence. We remind you that experts advise country’s to keep the 1 so that infections are lower and spread slower. Currently, we notice in the last few days a slight increase, which requires us to be careful,” he added.

Al-Abd al-Ali urged the public to follow preventative measures, such as social distancing and wearing a mask at all times, to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Most of the cases in Saudi Arabia are caused by people who failed to follow precautionary measures and spread the infection to others, he added.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (3989) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (40) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2627) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (124,755) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/cl8lLNHFXD — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose to 124,755 after 2,627 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Out of the newly reported cases, 487 were detected in Hufof, 389 in Riyadh, and 320 in Damman. The other new infections were recorded in cities and provinces across Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Coronavirus: New COVID-19 drug developed by Saudi Arabian company, US partners

Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus social distancing app ‘Tabaud’: All you need to know

Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 16:07 - GMT 13:07