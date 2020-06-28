Coronavirus: UAE detects 437 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The UAE detected 437 new coronavirus cases and two COVID19 deaths, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 47,797 and the death toll to 313, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.
The new cases were confirmed after health officials conducted over 58,000 COVID-19 tests across the country.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 36,411 after 577 people recovered from the virus.
Last week, the UAE announced the completion of its national disinfection program and the lifting of the curfew acorss the country.
However, the ban on entering Abu Dhabi is still in place, but residents are free to move within the emirate’s borders.
