Coronavirus: Dubai World Trade Centre closes after last COVID-19 patient recovers

The Dubai World Trade Centre, which was converted into a field hospital in April to treat coronavirus patients, has shut its doors after the last COVID-19 patient recovered from the virus, the UAE announced on Tuesday.
A Japanese patient was the last to be discharged after having tested negative for COVID-19.
The UAE has been leading the global fight against the deadly coronavirus and even ranks the first in the world in terms of screening per capita.
The country has plans to conduct two million COVID-19 tests over the next two months, the government announced on Monday.
So far, the UAE has reported 52,068 confirmed coronavirus, 40,721 recovered patients and 324 deaths.
Last Update: Tuesday, 07 July 2020 KSA 13:12 - GMT 10:12