UAE announces 344 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Health authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced 344 new coronavirus cases detected in the last 24 hours and one additional death due to COVID-19, according to officials.

The new death announced on Monday now brings the country's death toll due to COVID-19 to 334 so far.

The new cases announced in the last 24 hours is lower than the 401 infections that were detected a day earlier.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority clarified on Monday that it is not compulsory for all travelers to Dubai to perform a PCR COVID-19 test before leaving their destinations, following earlier local reports saying otherwise.

So far, Emirates Airlines announced it will be making a negative COVID-19 test mandatory only for passengers traveling back from 12 specific countries effective July 10, according to a statement from the Dubai-based airlines last Wednesday.

Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 20:50 - GMT 17:50