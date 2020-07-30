Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi COVID-19 testing centers open during Eid al-Adha

Most COVID-19 health centers run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) will be open for testing during the Eid al-Adha holiday this weekend, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM) citing SEHA on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Muslims around the world will commemorate the end of the annual Hajj season from July 30 to August 2.

The National Screening Centers for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UAE capital will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 31 to August 2, SEHA said.

Normal operating hours will resume on August 3.

The COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centers at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and the al-Ain Convention Center will operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to WAM.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi conducts study on its residents’ COVID-19 immunity

Coronavirus: All the COVID-19 guidelines for the Eid al-Adha holiday across the Gulf

Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi implements COVID-19 safety measures as flights resume

The National Screening Project Center in Mussafah and al-Dhafra region will be closed during Eid al- Adha holiday and will reopen on August 3.

Meanwhile, emergency departments at all SEHA hospitals will continue to provide care for 24 hours.

However, the clinics will be closed during the holiday and will reopen on August 3.

Visitation hours during the holiday at SEHA hospitals will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., WAM added.

The Corniche Hospital will be closed and will resume providing services to children with jaundice from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 1.

The COVID-19 clinic, located near the TAWAM Hospital, will open on August 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the SEHA Dialysis Centers will provide services from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily, except on Friday.

The UAE reported 59,921 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 347 virus-related deaths.

Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 09:32 - GMT 06:32